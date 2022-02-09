Breaking: Former No. 2 Overall NFL Draft Pick Was Arrested

Nearly two years ago, police arrested former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson on disturbing charges.

The former No. 2 overall pick reportedly had nearly 160 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. He faced up to 20 years in prison as a result of the traffic stop that led to the finding.

Two years later, Robinson has found himself in trouble with the law yet again. Earlier this week, police arrested the former Auburn star following a routine traffic stop, according to a report from TMZ.

During the traffic stop, police allegedly found cocaine, crack cocaine and more. Following the stop, the police determined an additional search of Robinson’s properties nearby was warranted as well.

#BREAKING: Greg Robinson has been arrested again … after cops found he was in possession of $120,000 worth of illegal drugs. https://t.co/XmkwzWVRri — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 9, 2022

Here’s more, via TMZ:

In total, cops say they found pounds of what appeared to be crystal meth, cocaine, weed and more at the homes. They also say they found firearm magazines and ammunition. They said in a statement they believed it all had a wholesale value of approximately $120,810.