Breaking: John Dorsey Is Out As The Browns GM

Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey walks and talks with Baker Mayfield during training camp.BEREA, OH - AUGUST 5: Quarterback Baker Mayfield and General manager John Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns talk after practice at the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

John Dorsey’s tenure as the Cleveland Browns’ general manager is over after three seasons, according to multiple reports.

Dorsey reportedly met with ownership today to discuss a possible restructuring of the organization’s front office.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates the two sides could not agree on a solution, so they elected to part ways.

With Dorsey out, the Browns now are looking for a new GM as well as a fresh head coach. Former coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed on Sunday after one season, a disappointing 6-10 campaign.

Browns’ Chief Strategist Paul DePodesta may be the one to benefit the most from Dorsey’s departure.

Under Dorsey, the Browns went from 0-16 in 2017 to 7-8-1 in 2018. It looked like the franchise was turning a corner, and the veteran executive seemingly went “all-in” with a variety of major offseason acquisitions, including trades for pass rusher Olivier Vernon and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, Cleveland took a significant step back this fall, leading to the housecleaning you’re seeing right now.


