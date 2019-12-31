Breaking: John Dorsey Is Out As The Browns GM

John Dorsey’s tenure as the Cleveland Browns’ general manager is over after three seasons, according to multiple reports.

Dorsey reportedly met with ownership today to discuss a possible restructuring of the organization’s front office.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates the two sides could not agree on a solution, so they elected to part ways.

John Dorsey is out as the Browns’ GM, per source. Two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a future re-structure of the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

With Dorsey out, the Browns now are looking for a new GM as well as a fresh head coach. Former coach Freddie Kitchens was dismissed on Sunday after one season, a disappointing 6-10 campaign.

Browns’ Chief Strategist Paul DePodesta may be the one to benefit the most from Dorsey’s departure.

Some key members of the personnel team assembled by John Dorsey have begun exploring work opportunities elsewhere. As one source said, it feels like they lost the battle to chief strategist Paul DePodesta, whose presence lingered in the Browns building the last two years. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 31, 2019

Under Dorsey, the Browns went from 0-16 in 2017 to 7-8-1 in 2018. It looked like the franchise was turning a corner, and the veteran executive seemingly went “all-in” with a variety of major offseason acquisitions, including trades for pass rusher Olivier Vernon and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, Cleveland took a significant step back this fall, leading to the housecleaning you’re seeing right now.