Breaking: NFL, Deshaun Watson Have Reached Settlement

The NFL and Deshaun Watson have agreed to a disciplinary settlement. The star quarterback of the Cleveland Browns will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season.

In addition to the 11-game suspension, Watson has been fined $5 million.

Watson faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on Watson's 11-game suspension.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," Goodell said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.

Watson's suspension will go into effect when final rosters are due.

As of now, Watson is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28.

Ironically enough, Watson's return to the gridiron will come against his former team. On Dec. 4, the Browns will face the Houston Texans.

Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for the Browns while Watson serves his suspension.