Breaking: NFL Reportedly Decides On New Date For Browns-Raiders Game

In a move that probably should’ve been made days ago but was instead pushed to just mere minutes before one team hit the road, the NFL has officially moved the Browns–Raiders game.

NFL insider Josina Anderson was the first to report that the Browns-Raiders game is being postponed to Monday. Shortly after, NFL insider Albert Breer confirmed that the game will be played on Monday at 5 p.m. EST.

The Browns are currently dealing with a massive spike in COVID-19 cases on their roster. Coaches and players alike have been ruled out due to the dangerous virus.

Given that the Browns play the Green Bay Packers next Saturday, it will be a short turnaround for the Browns next week. They will have to play two crucial games in the span of six days and probably without some key starters.

The #Raiders at #Browns game is being postponed to Monday, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 17, 2021

Browns staff is now being told that they'll play the Raiders on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders may have been the first game of the season to be moved but they probably won’t be the last.

Sunday’s Rams-Seahawks game is reportedly on the verge of being moved to Tuesday. And the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team may get switched to Tuesday as well.

There’s no denying that the NFL dropped the ball in this instance. With the explosion of positive cases across the league – and within Cleveland, LA and Washington in particular – it was almost inevitable that a change would have to be made.

The best time to fix a mistake was yesterday, but the second-best time to fix it is now.