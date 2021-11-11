The Spun

Breaking: Odell Beckham Reportedly Finalizing His Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home. On Thursday afternoon, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is reportedly finalizing a deal with Los Angeles.

The Rams and Beckham are reportedly finalizing a deal, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Last Friday, Beckham and the Cleveland Browns mutually parted ways. Browns general manager Andrew Berry announced the move in a statement, saying “After careful consideration, internal discussions and considerations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns.”

Since the Browns decided to make this move after the Nov. 2 trade deadline, Beckham was initially placed on waivers. It was tough for teams to claim him because he didn’t seek termination pay.

If a team did claim Beckham off waivers, they would’ve been on the hook for his $7.25 million salary for the rest of the 2021 season. However, not many teams actually had the cap space to absorb that contract.

Beckham’s numbers with the Browns this season were underwhelming to say the least. In six games, he had 17 receptions for 232 yards.

Only time will tell if Beckham can revert to his All-Pro form.

