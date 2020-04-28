Browns 1st Round Pick Jedrick Wills Decides On Jersey Number

Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick Jedrick Willis had a tough choice to make when it came to what number he’ll be wearing in the pros.

Wills wore No. 74 at Alabama, where he mostly protected southpaw Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side as the Tide’s right tackle. Since Chris Hubbard wears that number already in Cleveland, that meant Wills had to look elsewhere.

He couldn’t go back to his old high school number (73) for an obvious reason: Browns legend Joe Thomas wore it 11 seasons from 2007-2017. While the number has not been retired for Thomas, it is not going to be given to another player any time soon (if ever).

That left Wills to choose between No. 71 and No. 72, according to the Twitter poll he released yesterday. Last night, Willis revealed he was going with 71.

“Starting my own LegacyDog face #71 #DawgPound #GrizzlySZN,” Wills tweeted, along with a couple of photoshops of him in the Browns’ new jerseys.

A first-team All-SEC selection in 2019, Wills was the second offensive tackle taken in this year’s draft.

He’ll begin his career in Cleveland in his familiar role on the right side, though he could potentially play left tackle or guard down the road if needed.