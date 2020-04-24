Browns 1st Round Pick Has Message For Odell Beckham

Alabama and LSU is one of the fiercest college football rivalries not just in the SEC, but nationwide. But when Tide and Tiger alums get to the NFL, they may have to team up with each other.

Such is the case with Odell Beckham Jr. and new Cleveland Browns draft pick Jedrick Wills. Beckham is a proud and vocal LSU alum; Wills, the 10th overall pick in tonight’s draft, was a standout offensive lineman for the Crimson Tide. Now, they’ll both be wearing orange and brown, but college allegiances don’t die easy.

“Bama boy 😤🤬🤬 Lol 😭 guess we koool now ! @JWills73,” Beckham jokingly wrote to Wills on Twitter, welcoming him to the team.

To Wills’ credit, he didn’t back down. His response to Beckham was perfect.

“Just lemme know how much time you need to finish your route 13🤞🏽😤,” Wills wrote.

Now that’s the type of reaction you want to see from a guy who is going to be thrown into the fire and tasked with protecting a franchise quarterback. Wills seems ready for what’s next.

Beckham has teamed up with Alabama guys before, and the two will have no problem in the locker room. However, come early November, when the two rivals meet, the trash talk is going to heat up.