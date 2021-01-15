Browns Activate Star Offensive Lineman Before Game vs. Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns are getting a number of boosts to the roster ahead of their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But few will be bigger than this one.

On Friday, the Browns announced that they have activated star offensive guard Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list. In a corresponding move, they released safety Tedric Thompson.

Bitonio is a three-time Pro Bowler and has played every snap in the regular season since 2017. But COVID-19 kept him from playing in the Browns’ first playoff game since 2002.

Much like Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski though, Bitonio got to bear witness as the Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers and won the game. But that Browns win puts them on a collision course with the Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 1 overall seed and defending Super Bowl champions.

We’ve made the following roster moves: Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

G Joel Bitonio Waived:

S Tedric Thompson — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 15, 2021

But the very fact that the Browns were able to play as well as they did without Joel Bitonio and a number of other key players bodes well for them against the Chiefs.

The offense was rolling on all cylinders, scoring 41 points as Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns. Their defense was stout as well, forcing four interceptions of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger.

All of that said, the Browns are still heading into the game as double-digit underdogs.

But if 2020 taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

The game will be played on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.