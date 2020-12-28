Browns Announce They’ve Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Cleveland Browns played without most of their top wide receivers on Sunday.

Cleveland was without Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. All four players were considered close contacts for someone who tested positive.

The Browns should get those wide receivers back for Week 17, but they’ve added some wide receiver depth anyway.

Cleveland announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed wide receiver Alexander Hollins off of the Vikings’ practice squad. Hollins, 24, is now on the Browns’ active roster.

We've signed WR Alexander Hollins to our active roster from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. pic.twitter.com/NshVZY3rsA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2020

Hollins played collegiately at Eastern Illinois. He went undrafted coming out of school in 2019, but signed with the Vikings.

The wide receiver has two career receptions for 46 yards.

Cleveland is coming off a tough Week 16 loss to the Jets. The Browns now face Pittsburgh in Week 17, likely needing to win to secure a playoff berth.

“This one is going to sting for a day or two, but we have the Steelers to win and get in,” Baker Mayfield said on Sunday. “So, I’m going to roll with these punches. Backs against the wall and we have to win to get in. You know what, this group fought today, but I didn’t do enough. I didn’t play well enough for us to win. And that’s it.”

The Browns and Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.