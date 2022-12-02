Browns Announce Decision On David Njoku For Texans Game

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) takes the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson won't have one of his top targets at his disposal for his 2022 season debut. Moments ago, the Browns ruled out tight end David Njoku for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Njoku will be inactive due to a knee injury.

This is a huge blow to Cleveland's passing attack. Njoku has 41 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Last weekend, Njoku had a clutch touchdown in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Buccaneers. The Browns then took care of business to improve to 4-7.

With Njoku out for this Sunday, the Browns will need Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown to step up at tight end.

Bryant has been a solid contributor this season, hauling in 23 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday's game will be a golden opportunity for the former fourth-round pick to show what he can do in a bigger role.

The Browns and Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.