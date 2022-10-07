Browns Announce Decision On Myles Garrett After Car Accident

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have announced that Myles Garrett will play in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garrett missed last week's upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons after he was involved in a single-car crash last Monday. The superstar pass rusher has been dealing with a sprained shoulder and strained biceps as a result of the incident.

Garrett notched limited practice participation early in the week, but is now off the injury report.

That's a clear sign that he's ready for action.

Before missing last week's game, Garrett had logged seven tackles, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble through the first three games of the 2022 season. He'll look to get back on track this weekend.

Garrett's pass-rush partner Jadeveon Clowney is still questionable to suit up on Sunday as he deals with a nagging ankle injury.

The Browns will welcome the visiting Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.