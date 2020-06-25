Browns Announce Health Update For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t exactly light up the boxscore this past season with the Cleveland Browns. To be fair though, the former first-round pick dealt with a nagging injury throughout the year.

Once the season came to an end, Beckham underwent core muscle surgery. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the Pro Bowl wideout’s recovery and what the team expects from him this season.

Shortly after Stefanski spoke to the media about Beckham’s status for the fall, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided some context on how the mood in Cleveland has changed.

“Free and clear were the words that Kevin Stefanski used,” Rapoport said. “The fact that he’s healthy going into training camp, there’s some optimism for what this star receiver can do on the field, which we really haven’t seen for a couple of years now.”

From NFL Now: #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says WR Odell Beckham is "free and clear" from sports hernia surgery and worth noting that he wasn't healthy at all during the 2019 season. So, this is better. pic.twitter.com/KggVP66KBj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2020

It’s been a few seasons since Beckham was considered one of the best wideouts in football. His best season came back in 2015, when he had 96 receptions for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Beckham has dealt with a handful of injuries over the past couple of years. When he’s at full strength, the LSU product is a forced to be reckoned with.

The Browns were undoubtedly the most disappointing team of the 2019 season. If they’re going to bounce back this fall, the offense needs Beckham playing at an All-Pro level.