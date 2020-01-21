Browns Announce Injury Update For WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham had quite the celebration last week when LSU defeated Clemson in the national title game. Now that all the dust has settled from that championship celebration, the former All-Pro wideout is back to his normally scheduled programming.

This past season for Beckham was frustrating, especially when you consider how high the expectations were for the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham struggled throughout the year in terms of making big plays downfield. He revealed later in the regular season that an injury played a factor in his lack of production.

Fortunately for Cleveland, Beckham underwent successful surgery this week to repair his core muscle injury.

The Browns revealed more details about the surgery on their official website. Beckham’s surgery was performed by Dr. Bill Meyers in Philadelphia.

Cleveland expects Beckham to make a full recovery from this core muscle injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. undergoes successful core muscle surgery Details » https://t.co/gnVlzHQrb8 pic.twitter.com/NYBHGhHb86 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 21, 2020

Rehab for an injury of this nature can last up to a few months. Hopefully for Beckham, the star wideout makes a full recovery and has a bounce-back season next fall.

Beckham finished this past season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. We’ll find out next season just how much the injury played a role in his inability to make explosive plays for the Browns in 2019.