Browns Announce Injury Update For Star RB Nick Chubb

Few NFL running backs – if any – head into the 2020 regular season with higher expectations than Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb.

Chubb, 24, is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2019. He’s viewed as one of the top running backs in the AFC and is ranked near the top of the fantasy football projections for 2020.

Unfortunately, Chubb might be sidelined for a bit. The Browns running back left practice earlier Monday with a trainer.

Cleveland has since announced that Chubb is being evaluated for a concussion.

“The Browns announce that RB Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He left practice early with a trainer,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

The Browns announce that RB Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a possible concussion. He left practice early with a trainer. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 17, 2020

Chubb was reportedly tackled in the neck area at practice on Monday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reportedly had a talk with Mack Wilson about the tackle.

It’s safe to say that the Browns don’t want that happening during practice.

Browns Nick Chubb evaluated for concussion. Head did not hit ground but was snapped on high tackle by LB Mack Wilson. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) August 17, 2020

Chubb is coming off a 1,494 yard, eight touchdown season in 2019. He added 36 catches for 278 yards.

The Browns are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff for that Week 1 AFC North game is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.