Browns Announce New Decision On Jadeveon Clowney

Earlier this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney criticized the Browns' coaching staff in an interview with Cleveland.com. He said he was "95 percent sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team.

On Friday, the Browns made headlines by sending Clowney home before practice.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then commented on Clowney's status for Week 18 during his media session.

"I'm not going to get into my discussions with any of our players throughout the course of the season," said Stefanski. "We're all human. We all have things that come up throughout the season that we talk about, but I'm not going to get into the specifics on this one."

Stefanski tried to take the high road in his press conference. That being said, the Browns' latest move makes it clear that Clowney's run with the franchise is over.

Moments ago, the Browns downgraded Clowney to out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Clowney has 28 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble this season. He's set to be a free agent this offseason.

It's tough to envision a scenario where Clowney is back in Cleveland for the 2023 season.