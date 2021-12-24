Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players have been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback AJ Green and defensive end Ifeadi Odengibo were also activated for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

In theory, Mayfield’s return should give the Browns’ offense a boost. To be fair, though, Nick Mullens played really well on short notice against the Raiders.

Mullens completed 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

We have activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves: – QB Baker Mayfield

– QB Case Keenum

– WR Jarvis Landry

– CB AJ Green

– DE Ifeadi Odengibo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2021

Now that Mayfield is officially back on the active roster, he’ll start for the Browns.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters earlier this week that Mayfield would start against the Packers as long as he’s healthy.

“If he’s as healthy as he’s been, he’s cleared and he’s ready to go, then I anticipate him playing,” Stefanski said, via Fox 8.

The Browns will need a great performance from Mayfield on Saturday if they want to defeat the Packers.

Kickoff for the Browns-Packers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET.