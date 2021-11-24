Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to his injury, Hunt was on pace for his best season since joining the Browns in 2019. Through six games he had 361 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and 161 receiving yards.

Hunt and Conklin should both be good to go as the Browns kick off practice today. Depending on how much practice they get done, they should both be set to play in Sunday’s pivotal game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kareem Hunt returning to the team couldn’t come at a more crucial time. The Browns have alternated wins and losses for over a month now, largely due to the offense.

But most of the blame for the team’s offensive struggles can probably be laid at the feet of the passing game. Cleveland boast the NFL’s top rushing attack, leading the league in yards, yards per carry and touchdowns. It’s the passing attack that’s down in the dumps.

Maybe adding a versatile player out of the backfield like Hunt can give Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a boost.

The Browns play the Ravens this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. EST. The game will air on NBC.