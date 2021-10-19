Browns Announce Nick Chubb’s Status For Thursday Night

The Cleveland Browns already placed running back Kareem Hunt on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon, sidelining him for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos and at least the next three weeks. An hour later, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that his team will be down another ballcarrier this week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns have ruled out two-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb from Thursday’s contest. The 25-year-old didn’t play this past weekend against the Arizona Cardinals and will now be sidelined for the second straight game.

After a breakout performance two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Cardinals, Chubb appeared on the Browns injury report with a calf injury. He didn’t participate in any of Cleveland’s practices leading up to Sunday’s loss against the Cardinals, signaling that he was more banged up than many previously thought.

Chubb appeared on the team’s injury report again Monday, although the Browns didn’t practice. Now he’s officially been ruled out for Thursday’s game in Cleveland.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski makes it official: RB Nick Chubb is out Thursday night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2021

The news of Chubb’s status for Thursday night is quite the blow for the Browns, who have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks. A lack of healthy starters contributed heavily to Cleveland’s back-to-back losses against the Chargers and the Cardinals.

Chubb is by far the most talented and important player the Browns have lost to injury this year. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a wrecking ball out of the backfield already this season, racking up 523 yards and four touchdowns in five games played.

With Chubb out and Hunt on IR, the Browns will need to look further down the depth chart for running back help. D’Ernest Johnson is poised to take over the bulk of the ball-carrying responsibilities with Demetric Felton serving as a second option.

Cleveland will take on Denver Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.