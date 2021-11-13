Browns Announce Notable Roster Move Before Game vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns may have to rely on a practice squad running back to help beat the Patriots on Sunday.

The Browns can’t catch a break as of late. Baker Mayfield is playing through injuries. Running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are out for Week 10 versus New England. And they’re starting to fall behind in the AFC North.

In need of depth at the running back position, the Browns have made an necessary roster move. Running back Brian Hill has been called up from the practice squad and will be active for Sunday’s game.

Hill figures to be Cleveland’s second option at running back behind D’Ernest Johnson.

The Browns have also called up fullback Johnny Stanton.

Cleveland will have four players – Hill, Johnson, Stanton and fullback Andy Janovich – available to carry the rock on Sunday.

The good news for the Browns is their offensive line is close to full strength and a big reason why they have so much success in the running game. But there’s no doubt not having Nick Chubb available will make a significant difference.

The Browns are currently in third in the AFC North at 5-4. They sit behind the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers and are just one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland will need big performances out of Johnson and Hill on Sunday to stay alive in the AFC North.