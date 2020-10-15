The Spun

Browns Announce Odell Beckham Was Sent Home With An Illness

Odell Beckham Jr. on the sideline for the Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks back to the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced worrisome news on Thursday afternoon. The Browns sent home star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today because of an illness.

NFL teams aren’t taking any chances with mysterious illnesses in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Stefanski’s decision to send Beckham home is out of an abundance of caution. This will certainly be story to monitor heading into the weekend. Thankfully, Beckham has not tested positive for COVID-19.

“You have to be careful. I don’t want to assume anything,” Stefanski said of OBJ’s illness, via reporter Jen Steer.

The Browns are prepping for a massive AFC North contest this Sunday against rival Pittsburgh. It’s a three-team race within the division between the Browns, Ravens and Steelers. Sunday’s winner will pull-ahead slightly, which could make a difference by season’s end.

If the Cleveland Browns are without superstar Odell Beckham Jr. this weekend, the running game will have to be sharp. Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s No. 1 safety valve is OBJ, as he’s consistently hit the star receiver on one or two desperation throws per game.

Mayfield and the Browns are the surprise story within the NFL this season. Surprisingly, they’ve flown under the radar. Cleveland is off to a 4-1 start after rattling off four straight games. It looks like this may finally be the breakout season we’ve been expecting from the Browns these past few years.

Sunday’s game proves to be the most pivotal of the Browns’ season up to this point. But one question remains: will OBJ suit up this weekend?


