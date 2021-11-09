Browns Announce Official Decision On RB Nick Chubb

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb tested positive for COVID-19. Rookie tailback Demetric Felton also tested positive this week.

A few hours after that report surfaced, the Browns placed Chubb and Felton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It was a necessary move for the team at this time.

Although this is an unfortunate situation for Chubb and Felton, they could still potentially return to the team in time for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

“Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter said. “Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.”

If Chubb is unable to play this Sunday, that would be a huge blow to the Browns’ offense. This past weekend, he had 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries.

With Chubb and Felton both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the only healthy running back on the Browns’ roster at the moment is D’Ernest Johnson. He proved in Week 7 that he could handle a large workload, rushing for 146 yards and a score against the Denver Broncos.

The Browns should have an update on Chubb and Felton later this week. For now, they’re in jeopardy of missing this Sunday’s game.