Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s been 11 months since Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last appeared on a football field. But that streak is set to end this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Beckham was not listed on the Browns’ injury report today after being a full participant in practice all week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at his presser that Beckham didn’t appear limited in any way over the past few days.

With nothing hindering Beckham anymore, it looks like he’s good to go this weekend. The Bears game will be his first NFL appearance since Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 last year. He was limited throughout training camp this past summer and missed the first two weeks of the season.

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, attempting to fully return from a torn ACL, is not listed on the injury report for the team’s game on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2021

The timing of Odell Beckham Jr. returning couldn’t be more critical. This past week they were forced to put wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve after suffering an injury of his own.

Beckham will now have to reclaim the No. 1 starting wide receiver job, and at a high level, in order for the Browns passing attack to retain its potency.

The Browns are 1-1 and have an absolutely brutal schedule coming up in October. Beating the Bears this Sunday is a must if they want to finish the first half of their schedule strong.

How much of an impact will Odell Beckham Jr. have against the Bears this weekend?