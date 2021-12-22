Browns Announce Positive Roster News For Week 16

For the first time in over a week, the Cleveland Browns had some positive news to share with their fan base.

On Wednesday, the Browns activated tight end Austin Hooper and linebacker Jacob Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed the Browns’ previous game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to positive tests.

Hooper’s return to the Browns’ lineup should help out their passing attack. He has 33 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Browns also had an update on head coach Kevin Stefanski. The team announced that Stefanski has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has returned to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Stefanski recently told reporters that he should be back on the sidelines for Week 16.

The Browns could activate additional players from the reserve/COVID-19 list over the next few days. The hope is that they’ll be close to full strength for their game on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers.

It wasn’t all great news for the Browns, though. The team did place rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II on the reserve/COVID-19 list, casting doubt around his availability for Week 16.

We’ll know what the Browns’ roster for the Packers game will look like as we inch closer to kickoff. For now, they’re still missing a few key players.