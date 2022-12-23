Browns Announce Significant Roster Decision Before Saints Game

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Browns will receive a boost on offense before this Saturday's game against the Saints.

On Friday, the Browns officially activated center Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. In order to make room for him on the roster, they waived center Greg Mancz.

Additionally, the Browns elevated linebacker Tae Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

Pocic was placed on injured reserve in late November after suffering a knee injury against the Bills. Prior to getting hurt, he started in 10 games this season.

Now that Pocic is back in the mix, Cleveland's offensive line is at full strength.

Pocic, a former second-round pick out of LSU, started his career with the Seahawks. He signed with the Browns this past offseason.

The Browns' chances of making the playoffs are awfully slim, but they still have something to play for this weekend when they host the Saints.

Kickoff for the Browns-Saints game will be at 1 p.m. ET.