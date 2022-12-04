Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result.

In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett played relatively well in Watson's place this season, and with Cleveland (5-7) still lurking around the AFC playoff picture, some may be wondering if Kevin Stefanski could be considering going back to Brissett.

That won't be happening, the Browns head coach made clear following today's game.

Can't say we're surprised by this. The Browns gave up lots of money, a slew of draft assets and a chunk of their dignity to bring in Watson via trade this offseason.

They chose to do so knowing the Pro Bowl quarterback would be suspended by the NFL because of his sexual assault lawsuits, and they immediately named Watson the starter after he returned from that 11-game ban.

They aren't about to pull the plug on him now.