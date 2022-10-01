Browns Announce Status Update For Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Myles Garrett was initially listed as questionable for this Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Well, moments ago, he was downgraded to out.

"We have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday's game against Atlanta and signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster," the Browns announced.

Garrett suffered a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain in a car accident this past Monday. He addressed the crash during Friday's press conference.

"I'm definitely grateful to be here with what I saw after and the pictures. It was a hell of an event," Garrett told reporters, via Mary Kay Cabot. I'm grateful not only that I'm alive, but I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me."

Even though Garrett was at the facility on Thursday and Friday, he didn't practice. By sitting him this weekend, the Browns are giving the Pro Bowl defensive end additional time to recover.

Garrett has been productive this season, racking up seven tackles, five quarterback hits, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Now that Garrett has been ruled out for Sunday's game, we'll have to wait until Week 5 to see when he makes his return to the gridiron.