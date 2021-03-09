Teams around the NFL are making final roster decisions before free agency officially kicks off in just a few days.

For the Cleveland Browns, that meant parting ways with a former star defensive lineman. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced it released defensive end Adrian Clayborn.

“The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of DE Adrian Clayborn, the team said in a short statement. “Clayborn appeared in 15 games with two starts in 2020, compiling 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.”

By cutting Clayborn, the Browns will save $3 million against the cap heading into the 2021 season.

Clayborn started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after becoming the team’s first round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with the Buccaneers before he signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Clayborn has the best season of his career with the Falcons in 2017, when he racked up a career-high 9.5 sacks. Six of those sacks came in a game against the Dallas Cowboys when he set the franchise mark for most sacks in a game.

After producing well in 2017, he left to join the New England Patriots where he played for just one season. He rejoined the Falcons in 2019 before playing for the Browns last season.

Clayborn inked a two-year deal with the Browns before the 2020 season, but lasted just one season with the team.

Where will he play next?