Browns Announce They’ve Signed 3 Picks From 2021 Draft

The Cleveland Browns had a strong showing in the 2021 NFL Draft two weeks ago. They’ve already signed three of the players they selected during the event.

The Browns announced on Thursday they’ve signed three of the 2021 draftees, including linebacker Tony Fields, safety Richard LeCounte and running back Demetric Felton. Cleveland used its No. 153 pick on Fields, No. 169 on LeCounte and No. 211 on Felton.

“LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III and RB Demetric Felton all signed their rookie deals Thursday, the team announced,” the Browns announced, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “Fields, who led the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.8) last season at West Virginia, was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round at pick No. 153. LeCounte, a safety from Georgia who registered eight interceptions in three seasons, was drafted later that round at pick No. 169. Felton was the Browns’ final pick of the draft in the sixth round (No. 211) and played running back, wide receiver and special teams at UCLA. He amassed 2,670 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons.” Take a look. We've signed 3 of our 2021 draft picks! LB Tony Fields II

S Richard LeCounte III

RB Demetric Felton 📰 » https://t.co/DabRlceta3 pic.twitter.com/6PG0LXBkWZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2021

The Browns got their 2021 NFL Draft started by taking Northwestern CB Greg Newsome with the 26th overall pick.

They then added former Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round, Auburn speedster Anthony Schwartz in the third and both Cincinnati OL James Hudson and Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai in the fourth.

Signing Fields, LeCounte and Felton comes just one day before the Browns begin their rookie minicamp. The camp will last three days long, spanning from Friday to Sunday.

The Browns’ rookie players will have an opportunity to impress the Cleveland staff this weekend.