Browns Announce Week 12 Decision On Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have already made a decision on whether star defensive end Myles Garrett will play this coming weekend.

Garrett missed the Browns’ Week 11 game versus the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. Luckily, Cleveland didn’t miss a beat, beating the Eagles 22-17 and moving to second place in the AFC North following the Ravens’ loss to the Titans.

The Browns would like Garrett to return as soon as possible, but not until he’s cleared by the NFL’s pandemic protocol. The Browns placed Garrett on the reserve/COVID list ahead of Cleveland’s Week 11 game after he tested positive. It appears he’ll remain on the list for another week.

Cleveland has announced Garrett will miss the Browns Week 12 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is hopeful he can return by Week 13 when the Browns take on the Tennessee Titans.

“They will have to play without Garrett again this weekend,” writes Josh Alpher of Pro Football Talk. “Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that Garrett will not play against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Stefanski said the league’s protocols led to Garrett being ruled out and wouldn’t otherwise discuss Garrett’s condition.”

Myles Garrett has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL this season. Naturally, the Browns defense has taken a hit as a result.

But it didn’t cost the Browns a win on Sunday.

Garrett should be able to return in Week 13. For now, Cleveland will have to move on without him.