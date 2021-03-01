Browns Appear To Have New Target After JJ Watt’s Decision

The Browns are out of the JJ Watt sweepstakes after the superstar defensive end signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Cleveland was hoping to pair Watt with Myles Garrett on its defensive line. Doing so would’ve completed the Browns’ defense and elevated it to a championship level. Instead, Watt is signing a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

So where do the Browns now turn? Cleveland had sent all its recruiting pitches to Watt, and now have to thwart its attention to other players. Browns linebacker Mack Wilson has one player he thinks the organization should now target.

Wilson believes the Browns should make a run after Von Miller. Miller’s future with the Broncos is questionable at the moment. Cleveland could be a potential landing spot for the star defensive end if he becomes available.

Von Miller & Myles Garrett 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ima pray on this one! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Make it happen @Browns — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) March 1, 2021

Chances are probably slim here. The Broncos aren’t expected to part ways with Von Miller. NFL insider Ian Rapoport admitted as much in an interview with Pat McAfee last week.

“If he’s [a free agent], he’s going to have a very good market,” Rapoport said, via Broncos Wire. “I will say at this point, I doubt that he’s free. Because at this point, they’ve got the team option coming up — I don’t think they’re going to pick up the option — because I think there’s a good chance, I think there’s a real chance the two sides get together and make it make sense.”

The Broncos are probably going to stick with Miller, but the Browns should try and get in the mix if you ask Mack Wilson.