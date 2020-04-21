The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Are Reportedly Considering Major NFL Trade

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have been very active this offseason, upgrading their roster via free agency. However, the front office isn’t done making adjustments to their locker room just yet.

With the NFL Draft only two days away, the Browns reportedly have their sights on an All-Pro player. According to ESPN insider Josina Anderson, the team is still considering a trade for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Anderson added that “nothing is imminent or super close right now,” but the Browns are keeping this potential trade on the table. Williams is an exceptional talent and he would help protect Baker Mayfield during the 2020 season.

There’s no timetable for a trade involving Williams, as it could happen either before or after the draft. The Pro Bowl tackle wants to be traded out of Washington due to his fractured relationship with ownership.

Cleveland struggled to protect Mayfield in 2019, so it makes sense that it has interest in acquiring Williams.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns signed Jack Conklin to a three-year deal. He should protect the right side of the offensive line.

If a trade doesn’t work itself out, the Browns could just draft someone to play left tackle, such as Mehki Becton or Andrew Thomas.

Do you think Williams will eventually get traded to Cleveland?

Reader Interactions


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.