The Cleveland Browns have been very active this offseason, upgrading their roster via free agency. However, the front office isn’t done making adjustments to their locker room just yet.

With the NFL Draft only two days away, the Browns reportedly have their sights on an All-Pro player. According to ESPN insider Josina Anderson, the team is still considering a trade for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Anderson added that “nothing is imminent or super close right now,” but the Browns are keeping this potential trade on the table. Williams is an exceptional talent and he would help protect Baker Mayfield during the 2020 season.

There’s no timetable for a trade involving Williams, as it could happen either before or after the draft. The Pro Bowl tackle wants to be traded out of Washington due to his fractured relationship with ownership.

I'm told acquiring Trent Williams is "still on the table" for the #Browns, per source today. "Nothing is imminent or super close right now," but the #Browns are keeping their thumb on the situation–meaning something still may, or may not happen w/Trent before or after the Draft. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 21, 2020

Cleveland struggled to protect Mayfield in 2019, so it makes sense that it has interest in acquiring Williams.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns signed Jack Conklin to a three-year deal. He should protect the right side of the offensive line.

If a trade doesn’t work itself out, the Browns could just draft someone to play left tackle, such as Mehki Becton or Andrew Thomas.

