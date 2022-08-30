Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen.

Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56 yards.

The second preseason game for Rosen didn't go nearly as well. He completed just 7-of-20 passes for 88 yards.

After watching Rosen's disappointing performance in the second preseason game, the Browns gave Joshua Dobbs more playing time than him in the preseason finale.

Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has been unable to find a long-term home in the NFL.

Over the past two seasons, Rosen has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

In 24 games, Rosen has 2,864 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He just hasn't been able to recapture the magic that made him a prolific quarterback at UCLA.