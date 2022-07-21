Browns Are Reportedly Working Out 2 Notable Quarterbacks

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson's status for the 2022 season currently up in the air, the Cleveland Browns will bring in a few quarterbacks for a workout this week.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns will work out A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen among others.

As of now, Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Browns if Watson gets suspended. He signed a one-year, $4.65 million contract with the team earlier this year.

Behind Brissett on the depth chart is Joshua Dobbs. It's fair to say he's unproven at the moment.

By bringing in McCarron and Rosen for a workout, the Browns will get to see if either one of them can push Dobbs for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

McCarron and Rosen both spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. The former suffered a torn ACL in the second preseason game.

The last time McCarron attempted a pass in a regular season game was in January 2021. Rosen, meanwhile, had 19 passing yards and two interceptions last season.

There is no guarantee McCarron or Rosen will receive a contract from the Browns. This is strictly a workout at this time.