Report: Browns Backup QB Case Keenum Has Now Tested Positive

When it was announced that Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, the assumption around the league was that Case Keenum would start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Well, it turns out he also tested positive for the virus.

ESPN insiders Adam Schefter, Kimberley A. Martin and Field Yates are reporting that Keenum tested positive for COVID-19.

With Keenum expected to miss Saturday’s game, Nick Mullens is in line to start against the Raiders. He was just signed to the active roster earlier today.

It’s being reported that Keenum practiced for the Browns this Thursday. That means the team’s outbreak could linger into Friday.

Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA, @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

To make matters worse, Schefter is reporting the Browns also have four other defensive players that tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Even though Cleveland is dealing with a plethora of COVID-19 cases at the moment, the NFL isn’t planning on moving the game.

I asked a league official about the status of the #Browns–#Raiders game. Still no indication it’s going to be moved or canceled. Would take many more positives to get there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

When discussing the team’s outbreak earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that he wants his players to keep their focus on the Raiders.

“I’m kind of keeping the focus on today. We have a game at 4:30 on Saturday, unless someone tells me otherwise,” Stefanski said. “And, really, we just have to focus on what we need to do to prepare. And that’s our full expectation, is to get out there with our guys Saturday and go find a way.”

The Browns already have over a dozen players who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Hopefully, they can end this outbreak very soon.