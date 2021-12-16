The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Browns Backup QB Case Keenum Has Now Tested Positive

Case Keenum on the sidelines with Baker Mayfield.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Case Keenum #5 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown pass by Mayfield during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

When it was announced that Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19, the assumption around the league was that Case Keenum would start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. Well, it turns out he also tested positive for the virus.

ESPN insiders Adam Schefter, Kimberley A. Martin and Field Yates are reporting that Keenum tested positive for COVID-19.

With Keenum expected to miss Saturday’s game, Nick Mullens is in line to start against the Raiders. He was just signed to the active roster earlier today.

It’s being reported that Keenum practiced for the Browns this Thursday. That means the team’s outbreak could linger into Friday.

To make matters worse, Schefter is reporting the Browns also have four other defensive players that tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Even though Cleveland is dealing with a plethora of COVID-19 cases at the moment, the NFL isn’t planning on moving the game.

When discussing the team’s outbreak earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that he wants his players to keep their focus on the Raiders.

“I’m kind of keeping the focus on today. We have a game at 4:30 on Saturday, unless someone tells me otherwise,” Stefanski said. “And, really, we just have to focus on what we need to do to prepare. And that’s our full expectation, is to get out there with our guys Saturday and go find a way.”

The Browns already have over a dozen players who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Hopefully, they can end this outbreak very soon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.