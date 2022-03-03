The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns, Baker Mayfield’s Reps Met At The NFL Combine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to a new report, the Cleveland Browns confirmed their commitment to Baker Mayfield during a meeting with the quarterback’s reps on Thursday.

The two sides met at the NFL scouting combine as scheduled today, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. The Browns reiterated during the conversation that Mayfield will be the team’s starter in 2022 and that they will not be pursuing other options.

“The two sides also agreed that he’ll head into the final season of his contract — the fifth-year option year at $18.86 million — without an extension but with a chance to prove he’s the long-term answer,” Cabot wrote.

This news echoes what general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski had to say this week. Both said Mayfield would start next season and Berry expressed confidence in the former No. 1 pick’s ability to show improved form after an injury-riddled 2021 season.

It’s noteworthy that Cleveland is backing Mayfield in this manner because the Browns have been rumored to be considering trades for veteran quarterbacks.

Mayfield is currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. This was one of two issues in Mayfield’s non-throwing arm which affected his play in 2021.

One year after posting the best stats of his career (3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions) and leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and the team’s first playoff win in 26 years, Mayfield threw for only 3,010 yards and posted a 17-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio last fall.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.