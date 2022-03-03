Browns, Baker Mayfield’s Reps Met At The NFL Combine

According to a new report, the Cleveland Browns confirmed their commitment to Baker Mayfield during a meeting with the quarterback’s reps on Thursday.

The two sides met at the NFL scouting combine as scheduled today, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. The Browns reiterated during the conversation that Mayfield will be the team’s starter in 2022 and that they will not be pursuing other options.

“The two sides also agreed that he’ll head into the final season of his contract — the fifth-year option year at $18.86 million — without an extension but with a chance to prove he’s the long-term answer,” Cabot wrote.

This news echoes what general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski had to say this week. Both said Mayfield would start next season and Berry expressed confidence in the former No. 1 pick’s ability to show improved form after an injury-riddled 2021 season.

The #Browns and Baker Mayfield's reps met at the #NFLCombine as scheduled on Thursday, and reinforced the Browns plans to start him in '22 and not replace him with a veteran, sources tell clevelanddotcom https://t.co/7BuV3XWktb — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 3, 2022

It’s noteworthy that Cleveland is backing Mayfield in this manner because the Browns have been rumored to be considering trades for veteran quarterbacks.

Mayfield is currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. This was one of two issues in Mayfield’s non-throwing arm which affected his play in 2021.

One year after posting the best stats of his career (3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions) and leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and the team’s first playoff win in 26 years, Mayfield threw for only 3,010 yards and posted a 17-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio last fall.