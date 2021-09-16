Browns Can Make Notable Franchise History On Sunday

For the better part of two decades, the Cleveland Browns were marred by consistently terrible football where they were frequently underdogs in games. But the team can make some pretty notable history this weekend.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Browns are favored by 12.5 points against the Houston Texans this Sunday. Should that line hold, Yates wrote that it will be the largest spread in the Browns’ favor since the franchise returned in 1999 if it holds through Sunday.

As small as the number might be, it’s not that hard to believe. Between 1999 and 2019, the Browns had 16 double-digit loss seasons. They were rarely the favorites in most games during those bad seasons.

But the team’s success last year (combined with how little people believe in the Houston Texans this year) have the bettors finally pushing a ton of money Cleveland’s way. They may have come up short in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they’re expected to win this game – by more than two scores.

Arguably the biggest factor in the Cleveland Browns’ success has been the vast improvement that quarterback Baker Mayfield has shown over the past three years. He’s gone from a quarterback who constantly made rookie mistakes to one who can go toe-to-toe with some of the elite NFL quarterbacks every week.

He has yet to make the Pro Bowl, but that could easily change this year.

