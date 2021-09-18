NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach.

According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play, leading to the reaction from Harrison, which was caught on camera. Both teams received penalties, but Harrison was the only one ejected for the incident.

Ahead of Week 2, the NFL has made a decision on penalties for the infraction. Harrison was docked $12,128 for the incident. Lewis was not fined, but got a warning from the league, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs would go on to eek out a 33-29 win. Harrison finished with two tackles in the game, before the ejection.

“According to team and league sources, Lewis was in contact with the league and received a warning that any subsequent violations of Rule 13, Article 8 will result in discipline,” Pelissero wrote for NFL.com. “When the entire incident was reviewed, Lewis’ actions weren’t deemed worthy of a fine, per source.”

The Cleveland Browns are set for their first home game of the season, against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are on Sunday Night Football at the Baltimore Ravens.

Last year, we saw a very close playoff battle between these two AFC teams. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see them face off again when the postseason rolls back around.

