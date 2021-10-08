Browns Offensive Lineman “Expected” To Have Season-Ending Surgery

Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns announced that backup right tackle Chris Hubbard would not be able to play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a triceps injury. Unfortunately, it won’t be a short-term absence for Hubbard.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport just reported that Hubbard will have season-ending surgery on his triceps.

“Browns OL Chris Hubbard is expected to have season-ending surgery on his triceps, sources say,” Rapoport said. “The injury he tried to play through never quite healed, and this is the best course of action. A hit to OL depth.”

Hubbard is reliable veteran who gives Cleveland the flexibility to bring in an extra offensive lineman for certain running plays. Now, the Browns no longer have that luxury of inserting Hubbard into the lineup.

#Browns OL Chris Hubbard is expected to have season-ending surgery on his triceps, sources say. The injury he tried to play through never quite healed, and this is the best course of action. A hit to OL depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2021

Cleveland still has a steady right tackle on its roster in Jack Conklin, but it needs to address the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Browns could potentially list Michael Dunn or Hjalte Froholdt as their backup right tackle. It’s also possible the front office searches for a replacement on the open market.

Hubbard isn’t the only offensive linemen on the Browns who’s hurt right now. Left tackle Jedrick Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury. It’s imperative that he finds a way to stay on the field for the rest of the season.

[Ian Rapoport]