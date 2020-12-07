The Cleveland Browns have claimed veteran wide receiver Marvin Hall in what’s proving to be one of the better late-season acquisitions of the year.

The Lions released Hall last Friday, which came as a major surprise and disappointment to Detroit fans. Hall was the Lions’ fourth receiver on the depth chart and an impact deep-ball threat. Now, he’ll provide some speed and experience for the Browns.

The Browns announced the acquisition of Hall on Monday afternoon. An offense already on the rise should only benefit from Hall’s play.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield already has plenty of riches to work with in the passing game. Hall is an excellent late-season pickup for the Browns.

We've claimed WR Marvin Hall via waivers from Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Aw9AEzmxNm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 7, 2020

The Browns are starting to make some noise within the NFL world. They won their most impressive game of the season Sunday afternoon, taking down the Tennessee Titans 41-35. The score doesn’t accurately reflect the Browns’ domination.

The Browns took a 38-7 lead into halftime and then took their foot off the gas in the second half. Nonetheless, quarterback Baker Mayfield was excellent. He threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in what may have been the best game of his NFL career.

The Oklahoma alum even earned the praise of Colin Cowherd. Cowherd has been Mayfield’s biggest doubter over the years, so any praise is obviously significant.

The Browns moved to 9-3 on the season this past Sunday. They should improve even more with Hall now in the mix.