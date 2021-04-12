The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Could Reportedly Get Major Free Agency News Monday

A closeup of a Cleveland Browns helmet on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly expected to get a major boost to their defense on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the AFC North franchise has set another free agency visit with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, 28, has been linked to the Browns for most of the offseason. However, he’s yet to reach a deal with the AFC North franchise. That is reportedly expected to change on Monday.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Sunday that the Browns and Clowney are expected to meet on Monday.

I’m told the Browns are working to arrange another visit with free agent edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Monday, at this time, per source,” she reported.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones added that the expectation is that Clowney and the Browns will strike a deal on Monday.

Clowney spent the 2020 season playing for the Tennessee Titans. The former No. 1 overall pick has played for Tennessee, Seattle and Houston over the course of his NFL career.

The former South Carolina Gamecocks star is a three-time Pro Bowler. Clowney was a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

The Browns are coming off a successful 2020 season that ended with a Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.