Browns Coach Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a member of the Cleveland Browns. But an interesting comment indicates it might not be that way for long.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Beckham’s absence from practice today. He explained that Beckham’s agent is currently working with general manager Andrew Berry on “next steps.”

OBJ was reportedly “excused” from practice today after the team chose not to trade him on Tuesday. There were rumors that the Browns were discussing a potential trade – possibly with the New Orleans Saints – but it never materialized.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has started six straight games since missing the first two with a lingering injury. But in those six games he has yet to get over 80 receiving yards.

Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers may have been the most frustrating game of OBJ’s career. He was targeted only once on 43 offense snaps, catching that lone target for six yards in a 15-10 defeat.

It’s not exactly controversial to say that the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns hasn’t been great since he was brought over in a 2019 offseason trade with the New York Giants. For various reasons, he just hasn’t gelled with the offense or the team.

OBJ put up solid numbers in 2019, making 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. But it was hardly the production that made him an all-world talent in New York.

At the time of his season-ending injury in 2020, OBJ was on pace for one of his worst statistical seasons. His per game averages were almost all career-lows.

One way or another, it seems that Beckham’s time in Cleveland is almost up.