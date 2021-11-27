Browns Coach Has Telling Comment About QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a full participant in practice this week despite battling a left shoulder injury. That bodes well for the team heading into Sunday’s big game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a telling comment on his star quarterback. He said that Mayfield is “feeling the best he has felt” this season and looks good heading into Week 12.

“Looked good. I think he said he is feeling the best he has felt. He is throwing the ball well. I think he looked good,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com.

Stefanski added that Mayfield is now healthy enough to run the ball and use his legs to avoid pressure. That’s another area where Mayfield has struggled amid his current battle with various injuries.

Baker Mayfield has not been himself this season and the Browns have suffered for it. His per game averages are almost all down from last year’s 11-5 season.

The Cleveland Browns are currently 6-5 but only one win behind the AFC North-leading Ravens. A win on Sunday would even up the win total heading into their Week 13 bye.

The Browns’ season will likely hinge on Mayfield’s ability to correct himself and return to his 2020 form – fast. It remains to be seen if he actually can.

The Browns-Ravens game will be played on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.