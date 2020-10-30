Browns Coach Kevin Stefanksi Offers Update On Star DE Myles Garrett

The Spun

Myles Garrett runs off the field after the Cleveland Browns' Monday Night Football win over the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Browns defeated the Jets 23-3. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got a bit of a scare on their injury report this week with star pass rusher Myles Garrett limited with an ankle injury.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Garrett’s injury is going to keep him out for long – if at all. Per ESPN Browns insider Jake Trotter, head coach Kevin Stefanski says that Garrett is “ready to go” on Sunday against the Raiders.

Garrett will reportedly play his normal number of snaps in the game. He has played over 70-percent of all snaps every game this season.

The former Pro Bowler has picked up right where he left off last season. Through seven games, Garrett leads the NFL with 9.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He’s recorded at least one sack in each of the last six games.

Myles Garrett leads a Browns defense that ranks pretty low for points and yards allowed. But the unit has more than made up for it with a league-leading 14 turnovers forced.

The Browns also boast one of the NFL’s best run defenses, which has forced teams to go to the air early and often – with some success.

Garrett’s dominance on the field has made him a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year. And if he continues to play this well, he might find himself in the playoffs to boot.

Is Myles Garrett the best pass rusher in the league right now?


