Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Troubling Comment About Myles Garrett

With a career-high 15.0 sacks in 14 games, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has been the cornerstone of the team’s defense this year. Unfortunately, head coach Kevin Stefanski has a troubling update on his star pass rusher.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Stefanski said that an MRI on Garrett revealed a groin injury. He wouldn’t go into specifics but said that it’s something the team will have to work with him on.

“We’re just going to have to work through it,” Stefanski said. “He has an injury there… We’ll see. I’ll get my eyes on him today and we’ll see how it goes.”

Garrett’s status for Cleveland’s Saturday night game against the Green Bay Packers is now in doubt. He has not missed a game this season and has missed just eight over the past four seasons.

To say that Myles Garrett is the biggest pash rushing threat the Browns have might be an understatement. His 15 sacks are more than the next five Browns players combined. Garrett’s 28 QB hits are as many as the next three combined.

With numbers like that, it should be no surprise that the Browns defense ranks in the top half of the league.

That defense was already going to be sorely tested against the Packers, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers.

Will Myles Garrett make it to Saturday’s game against Green Bay? Can the Browns win the game without him?