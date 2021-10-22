Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Offers Update On QB Baker Mayfield

It was previously believed Baker Mayfield would miss a couple weeks and then try to tough it out and play though injuries the rest of this season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t so sure that’s going to be the strategy moving forward.

Mayfield did not play against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. That was expected. What wasn’t expected was the new and concerning injury news on Mayfield the NFL world received ahead of Thursday Night Football.

The former No. 1 overall pick is dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder in addition to a fractured humerus bone. It’s hard to imagine he’ll last the entire season if he decides to try and play through it.

Stefanski told reporters on Friday afternoon that he’s unsure when Mayfield will return to action. In other words, he has no timetable for his franchise quarterback right now.

On the other hand, Stefanski really doesn’t have an answer right now for when QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) might be back #Browns https://t.co/ULFh5yNBXg — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 22, 2021

The good news for the Cleveland Browns is that they can still win plenty of games with Case Keenum under center.

The veteran backup led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the previously 3-3 Denver Broncos on Thursday night. He wound up completing 21 of his 33 attempts for 199 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns’ offensive game-plan as a whole doesn’t change much with Keenum leading the way. If Cleveland wants to take the safe approach, it might want to consider sitting Mayfield the rest of this season to ensure he’s healthy for 2022.