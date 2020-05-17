Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Shares Early Thoughts On Odell Beckham

The first season in Cleveland did not go well for Odell Beckham Jr., to say the least. The star wideout battled injuries and put up the worst statistical season of his career.

Heading into Year Two with the Browns, Beckham says he’s healthy after offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. He has already predicted that 2020 is “my time” and will be “one of my best seasons.”

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is certainly hoping Odell’s prediction proves correct. Stefanski caught up with Erin Andrews, Peter Schrager and Charissa Thompson last week on “FOX Football Now,” and during the conversation, he shared his early impressions of No. 13.

“Yeah, Odell was one of the guys I was fortunate enough to see in the building before we got kicked out of there,” Stefanski said. “He and I spent some time together in the building. He’s very receptive on the phone. He’s easy to get a hold of, honestly, whether it be FaceTime or texting. He’s engaged and it’s fun to be around somebody with this skill set.

“I mean, he’s a special player. So we’re really excited to get to work with him, but he’s somebody that he knows what we’re about. He knows how we’re going to go about our business and I would say he’s very engaged.”

In 2019, Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and only four touchdowns. That’s well off his peak production.

This offseason, the electric wideout was the subject of trade rumors, but the Browns have made it clear they view him as a part of the solution.

