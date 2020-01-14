The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Coach Offers Initial Comment On QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield walks off the field after loss to the Cardinals.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after throwing an interception to the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This past weekend, the Cleveland Browns hired Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach. Although the franchise is still in a rebuilding phase, Stefanski seems quite intrigued by second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Stefanski nearly won the job last offseason for the Browns. Instead, the front office promoted interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach.

It won’t be easy turning around the franchise, but Stefanski made it known that he believes in his quarterback.

When asked about working alongside Mayfield this upcoming offseason, Stefanski said “I really think this kid has a chance to take off.”

He also said that he will find ways to “make life easier” for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Stefanski is coming off an impressive season as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns have to be extremely optimistic about their latest hire, especially since Stefanski had success with Kirk Cousins this past season with the Vikings.

It’s imperative that Cleveland finds a way to get Mayfield back on track. After showing such promise in his rookie year, the former Oklahoma star struggled mightily in his second season.

Perhaps the pairing of Mayfield and Stefanski will help take the offense to new heights in 2020.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.