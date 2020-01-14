Browns Coach Offers Initial Comment On QB Baker Mayfield

This past weekend, the Cleveland Browns hired Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach. Although the franchise is still in a rebuilding phase, Stefanski seems quite intrigued by second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Stefanski nearly won the job last offseason for the Browns. Instead, the front office promoted interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens to head coach.

It won’t be easy turning around the franchise, but Stefanski made it known that he believes in his quarterback.

When asked about working alongside Mayfield this upcoming offseason, Stefanski said “I really think this kid has a chance to take off.”

He also said that he will find ways to “make life easier” for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Stefanski is coming off an impressive season as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns have to be extremely optimistic about their latest hire, especially since Stefanski had success with Kirk Cousins this past season with the Vikings.

It’s imperative that Cleveland finds a way to get Mayfield back on track. After showing such promise in his rookie year, the former Oklahoma star struggled mightily in his second season.

Perhaps the pairing of Mayfield and Stefanski will help take the offense to new heights in 2020.