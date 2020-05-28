Browns Coach Responds To Question About Jadeveon Clowney

Though it’s about to be June and NFL teams will eventually be back at their respective facilities, former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned.

Clowney has been linked to several teams, such as the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. However, the South Carolina product hasn’t found a deal worth taking up to this point.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns offered Clowney the most money in free agency. If he wanted to play for the franchise, he most likely would have taken the offer that’s on the table.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked about the recent rumors linking Clowney to his team. He made it known that he will only focus on defensive players that are currently on the roster.

“Obviously he’s been a really great player in this league. That’s a question you have to ask Andrew Berry,” Woods said on 92.3 The Fan. “I see the articles too. All I’m really focused on is coaching the guys we have.”

The Browns don’t necessarily need to add Clowney to their defense, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Clowney would form an incredible duo with Myles Garrett, who has totaled 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Whichever team lands Clowney at this stage in the offseason could potentially shift the landscape of the league. We’ll see if he can agree to a new contract in the coming weeks.