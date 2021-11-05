Browns Coach Reveals If He’s Talked To Odell Beckham Jr

After a week of tension, the Cleveland Browns finally came to terms on the release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this morning. Naturally, it was the first topic Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed at his press conference.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Stefanski was asked if he said anything to Beckham before his release. Stefanski said no but pledged to reach out to his now-former wide receiver “at some point.”

“Haven’t spoken to him,” Stefanski said. “I will reach out at some point.”

Beckham leaves the Browns after 2.5 seasons and 29 with the team. 13 of those seasons were with Kevin Stefanski at the helm, but you’d hardly notice with how well the Browns played without him last year.

Odell Beckham started the first seven games of the 2020 season, during which the Browns went 5-2. After he suffered a season-ending injury against the Bengals in Week 7, the Browns went 6-3, made the playoffs and won their first playoff game since the franchise returned in 1999.

Beckham returned from a long injury layoff in Week 3 and reclaimed his job but not his elite playmaking ability. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Browns offense still ranks in the middle of the pack despite a litany of injuries and Beckham playing the way he has.

Suffice it to say, Kevin Stefanski probably isn’t too beaten up about the long-awaited divorce.