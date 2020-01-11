NFL Insider Provides Update On Browns Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly close to deciding on their new head coach – or so Browns fans hope. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels flew to Cleveland to interview for the job on Friday.

After meeting with the Patriots OC for a few hours, the Browns held off on making a decision on Friday. As of Saturday morning, the Browns have still not made a decision, but it appears the organization is down to two candidates.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, McDaniels’ interview went well. However, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski remains in the hunt for the job as well.

Breer said Cleveland plans to “go dark” until announcing a decision either Saturday or Sunday.

Is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels going to be the head coach of the Cleveland Browns? @AlbertBreer says it's one of two "likely results" for the Browns. 📰 –> https://t.co/T2SDiYD47i pic.twitter.com/e1uID1FJxr — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 11, 2020

McDaniels remains the front-runner for the job, if the latest reports are true. However, we all know what happened when he was gifted the Indianapolis Colts job in 2018.

His first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos did not end very well either. After an 8-8 first season in 2009, the team collapsed. Denver fired him after a 3-9 start in his second season.

However, after learning under Bill Belichick for another decade, he could be ready for the Browns job.

